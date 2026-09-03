The Buccaneers signed Greene to the practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers waived Green during Sunday's cutdown day. The wide receiver spent the entire 2025 season on the practice squad and promptly returned to the unit once he cleared Sunday's waivers. Greene was not elevated for a game during the 2025 season, but his six receptions for 80 yards over three preseason games in 2026 show he may have improved enough to suit up a few times throughout the regular season.