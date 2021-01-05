site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Garrett Griffin: Goes back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 5, 2021
at
3:08 pm ET 1 min read
Griffin reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Griffin played 32 of 64 snaps on offense but wasn't targeted. The 26-year-old tight end could be called up again for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Bears if Josh Hill (hand) remains unavailable.
