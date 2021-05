Groshek is expected to sign with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Groshek made an impact rushing and receiving at his time in Wisconsin, racking up 419 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns across six games in 2020. Groshek is valuable in both the running and passing games, and could earn one of the final roster spots this offseason at running back or full back.