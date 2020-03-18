Garrett McGhin: Let go by Carolina
The Panthers waived McGhin (ankle) on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
McGhin suited up in just two games for the Panthers last season before an ankle injury forced his placement on injured reserve. With just two career regular-season games to his name, the 24-year-old will likely be looking for a depth role elsewhere.
