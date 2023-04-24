Williams currently is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL, but he's expected to be cleared by the end of July, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Syracuse cornerback tore his ACL against Notre Dame in Week 8 of the 2022 campaign and finished his final collegiate season with 36 tackles, two interceptions, three pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The team that drafts him will be taking a risk given his current injury, but it sounds like he's making great progress in his rehab and shouldn't have to miss any game time to start his rookie year.