Wilson has been one of Ohio State's three top-shelf receivers over the past two seasons. More in the mold of Parris Campbell than Michael Thomas, Wilson has been blessed with quick feet and has maximized his potential thanks to incredibly nuanced footwork. Paired with his natural speed and shiftiness, Wilson has the chance to be a game breaker in the NFL.

Of course, he's been a game breaker for some time now, and not just in football. The son of Kenny Wilson, a former collegiate basketball player (Davidson) who had a cup of coffee with the Denver Nuggets in the late 1980s, the youngster thrived at football, basketball and track and field while at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. He even received offers to play Division-I basketball. A five-star receiver according to 247Sports, Wilson has been mentored by former Texas wide receiver Mike Davis to help craft his game and become one of this year's top prospects at the position.

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 5-11 3/4 | Weight: 183 | 40-time: 4.38

Comparable body-type: Marqise Lee

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Wilson from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Jacob Gibbs takes a deeper dive into the analytics and advanced numbers on Wilson to project his future Fantasy success at Sportsline.

Best Fantasy fits

The Pack have a major need at receiver and one of the game's all-time best passers. Anyone they draft would gain instant Fantasy appeal, but Wilson could help recover some of the stats left behind by both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as soon as Week 1. Green Bay's West-Coast offense is suited well for Wilson's quick-twitch separation in space.

The Chiefs' initial attempt to replace Tyreek Hill was signing Valdes-Scantling. Adding a playmaker like Wilson is a better move in that it would give this offense some serious long-term appeal, but Wilson should fast-track to regular playing time and be a factor on short and intermediate throws.

The Cardinals would love to add some speed to the perimeter of their offense. The Cardinals seem fixated on intermediate passing rather than deep-ball plundering, but Wilson's skill-set fits both areas nicely. Arizona led the NFL in deep-ball completion rate and EPA per dropback.

Next-best Fantasy fits: New Orleans, Atlanta, Indianapolis

Worst fits among teams with WR need: Detroit, Houston, Washington

Dynasty outlook

Wilson is among the most talented and athletic receivers in the 2022 class, but I'm worried about him contributing on the same level as guys like D.J. Moore or Terry McLaurin, much less the level of elite-tier players like A.J. Brown or DK Metcalf. His size is a legit concern -- the same concern people have had with Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett ... and Marquise Goodwin and Peerless Price. If he can stay on the field then he can become a regular staple in lineups for a long time. That upside will get him drafted as an easy top-6 pick in rookie-only drafts and right around 75th overall in Dynasty start-ups.

Scouting report

Strengths

A handful off the snap and into his route. He either got into his route with lightning-quick burst or used one of several stutter-step moves -- at varying speeds -- combined with a shoulder fake or a head-bob to buy space against a defensive back.

Seasoned route runner who mixes his speed with false steps to separate from defenders. Especially made cornerbacks pay when they played too far off of him in zone coverage and he came back to the quarterback. Most-run routes included the go, comeback/hitch and crosser, but he also ran the slant, post-corner, stop-and-go and multiple screens. Also handled jet sweeps.

Very good speed and acceleration. Will run past the majority of NFL defensive backs.

Extremely fluid athlete. Wilson's incredible agility is his greatest asset in helping him juke defenders to get open and make plays after the catch.

Played beyond his 5-foot-11 frame thanks to incredible leaping ability.

Savvy when it comes to impromptu plays. Would see his quarterback rolling out of the pocket and break from his route and come back to his passer to make himself a target.

Good hands overall including on deep over-the-shoulder passes, but notably good at bringing in off-target throws.



Can contribute on special teams as a punt returner; returned 34 punts over three seasons for the Buckeyes including 13 for 68 yards in 2021.

Comes off as a mature, intelligent person and speaker. He admitted he learned how to study plays conceptually starting his freshman year. He should be able to grasp an NFL playbook quickly.

Coaches have told CBS Sports as far back as 2018 that Wilson is a competitive athlete who doesn't profile as a diva.

Aside from a concussion in late October 2021, Wilson has not had a documented injury.

Concerns

Lean body with very limited physicality. There's little evidence he can consistently beat press coverage, break tackles or compete for contested passes. Adding muscle might impact his speed and agility.

Lack of concentration and/or body-catching led to occasional drops on well-thrown targets. He had six drops over 102 targets in 2021 (5.9% drop rate).



Vision and decision-making with the ball in his hands were good, but sometimes saw on-coming defenders and cost himself some yards by cutting back in an attempt to evade tackles rather than gain as many yards as he could before contact.



Stats breakdown



G Rec ReYds Avg TD 2021 11 70 1058 15.1 12 2021 v Top 25 5 42 570 13.6 7 Career 32 143 2213 15.5 23

Advanced stats to know

(all from 2021)

five or more receptions in 9 of 11 games in 2021

19 missed tackles forced (11th most)

3.0 yards per route run (18th)

eight contested catches (77th)

5.96 YAC/reception (98th)

drop rate: 7.9% (156th)

became the second-ever Ohio State receiver to go over 100 yards receiving in four straight games in 2020

finished Ohio State career with at least seven receptions and 119 receiving yards in three straight games

NFL comparison

Wilson has a nearly identical skill-set as T.Y. Hilton had when Hilton came out of Florida International. The difference? Wilson is much more NFL-ready wide receiver than Hilton was thanks to his route-running and overall technique. Wilson also has larger hands to help him snare passes. Hilton developed into a dangerous wideout thanks to his incredible separation, but his size eventually became his downfall after too many injuries. There is a fear something similar could happen to Wilson, but it might take some time for defenders to catch up to him.