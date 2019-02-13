Gilliam was released by the 49ers on Wednesday.

Gilliam was set to make roughly $4.5 million in 2019, a price the 49ers aren't willing to pay for a backup lineman. His release clears over $5 million in cap space for San Francisco, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 28-year-old shouldn't have a problem finding another job elsewhere around the league.

