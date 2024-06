Brightwell (hamstring) was waived by the Giants with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The running back is free to search for another opportunity in 2024 now that he's reached the settlement. In 2023 with the Giants, Brightwell carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and caught five passes for 47 yards. The 2021 sixth-round pick's best season came in 2022 when he ran for 141 yards and a score.