The Panthers invited Jennings (concussion) for a tryout Monday, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Jennings was waived from the Chiefs' injured reserve with a concussion last August and, after going unclaimed off waivers, he went unsigned throughout the entire 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old wideout has not recorded a reception since his 2019 rookie season with the Dolphins, so he'll likely need to make a strong impression with a team this offseason in order to land a contract ahead of the 2023 regular season.