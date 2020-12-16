The Ravens signed Jennings to the practice squad Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Following the placement of receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the team added Jennings to bolster its depth. Jennings came into the league as a fourth-round pick to Seattle, but has only seen action in one NFL game in his career as a part of the Dolphins' 53-man roster. If the aforementioned receivers aren't activated in time for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jennings would likely be in line for a promotion to the 53-man roster.