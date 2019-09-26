Play

The Seahawks waived Jennings on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After being selected in the fourth round of April's draft, Jennings was a healthy scratch for three straight games and is now looking for a new home. The Seahawks still have rookie seventh-round pick John Ursua on the roster. Jennings has promising athleticism with 4.42 speed and a 37-inch vertical, but he couldn't convert that into production. If he clears waivers, Jennings could land on the Seahawks' practice squad.

