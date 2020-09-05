Jennings was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2019 fourth-round pick by Seattle sure seemed like a shoe-in for a roster spot with the Dolphins absent any capable wide receivers tall than 6-foot besides DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. That evidently wasn't the case, however, with Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins expected to act as the primary depth behind the aforementioned two starters. It'll be interesting to see whether Jennings makes it through waivers or not, as a number of WR-needy teams could be interested in his services.