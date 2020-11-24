site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Gehrig Dieter: Back to practice squad
Dieter reverted back to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Dieter played three offensive snaps and 12 on special teams, but he failed to produce a single stat. He has yet to haul in a pass in two contests this season.
