Dieter (back) signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Dieter's back injury kept him from making the Chiefs' final roster, but they're happy to give him another shot to prove his worth on the practice squad. The 26-year-old wideout will wait in the wings for a special-teams role to open ahead of him.

