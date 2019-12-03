Play

The Chiefs waived Dieter on Tuesday, per the league's official transactions log.

Dieter joined Kansas City's 53-man roster Nov. 18. He appeared in two games with the team but was not targeted, playing six snaps on offense and 17 snaps on special teams. Assuming the 26-year-old goes unclaimed on waivers, he could be a candidate to resurface in Kansas City at some point when another special-teams role becomes available.

