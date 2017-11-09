Geneo Grissom: Gets cut Thursday
The Patriots released Grissom on Thursday.
Grissom's dismissal frees up a roster spot for tight end Martellus Bennett, who was claimed off waivers from the Packers. In four games with the Patriots this season, Grissom managed just one tackle across 85 snaps (82 on special teams).
