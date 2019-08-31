The Seahawks released Smith (knee) on Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Seattle released third-string passer Paxton Lynch on Friday, supposedly leaving Smith as the backup behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks also released J.T. Barrett on Saturday, leaving Wilson currently as the only quarterback on the roster. Smith hasn't seen a large role under center since his first two seasons in the league. The 28-year-old started in 29 games and threw for 5,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and 34 interceptions for the Jets in 2013 and 2014. Smith has appeared in 10 games and passed for 611 yards, four touchdowns and two picks over the last four seasons.

