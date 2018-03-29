Smith has a visit scheduled with the Seahawks on Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Smith started 29 combined games in his first two seasons with the Jets, but he yielded the floor to Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015 and 2016, appearing in just three more games with the club. Signing on with the Giants last March, Smith proceeded to win the backup job to Eli Manning and even took over under center when former coach Ben McAdoo decided to end his streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts in Week 13. Prior to his meeting in Seattle, Smith connected with the Chargers on Thursday, so the veteran QB appears to be closing in on his next gig. Both locales have openings, but at least Philip Rivers has another quarterback (Cardale Jones) on the depth chart. The same cannot be said for Russell Wilson after the Seahawks waived Trevone Boykin earlier this week due to an impending legal issue.