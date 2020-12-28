site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Geno Stone: Parts ways with Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Dec 28, 2020
Stone was waived by the Ravens on Monday.
The 21-year-old was promoted from the practice squad in mid-November and mostly played special teams in his two game appearances. Stone is a candidate to rejoin Baltimore's practice squad if he clears waivers.
