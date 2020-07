Swaim (concussion/ankle) is set to have a tryout/physical with the Texans on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Swaim is not actually getting a tryout, as they are still on hold across the league, but he will be getting a physical. He was placed in IR by the Jaguars last October due to a concussion and ankle injury. There has yet to be an update on his status, so his upcoming physical will bring more clarity to his current health.