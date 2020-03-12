George Asafo-Adjei: Waived by Giants
Asafo-Adeji (concussion) was waived by the Giants with a failed physical designation Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Asafo-Adjei continues to recover from a concussion suffered during training camp last August, the severity of which caused him to spend his entire rookie season on injured reserve. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries before looking to catch on with another team.
