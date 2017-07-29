Atkinson was claimed off waivers by the Raiders on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After being waived by the Browns earlier in the week, Atkinson will return to Oakland, where he started his career in 2014. Atkinson will have a tough hill to climb in terms of breaking camp with the team, but he was very close to landing on Oakland's 53-man roster last season. He'll likely have to be a standout special teamer in order to remain with the club.

