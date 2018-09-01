The Jets waived Atkinson on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as Atkinson was buried on the Jets' depth chart. The 25-year-old logged 16 games on the Browns' roster last season, but that was after two seasons of bouncing around on practice squads. He will presumably clear waivers and either look for a new destination or revert to the team's practice squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...