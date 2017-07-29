George Atkinson: Waived by Browns
Atkinson was Cleveland.com by the Browns on Friday, Cleveland.com reports.
The 24-year-old failed to make much of an impact in 16 games with the team last season. he tallied 34 yards, one touchdown, and one fumble on 34 carries. He figured to play a role in the kick return game if he made the final roster, but he will now look for a new landing spot.
