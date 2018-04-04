Atkinson was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.

Atkinson spent most of the 2017 season on the Chiefs' practice squad and was later signed to a reserve/future contract in January, but it's clear he's no longer apart of the team's long-term plans. The Notre Dame product will be free to sign elsewhere should he pass through waivers unclaimed.

