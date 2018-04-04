Atkinson was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Atkinson spent most of the 2017 season on the Chiefs practice squad and was later signed to a reserve/future contract in January, but it's clear he's no longer a part of the team's long-term plans. The Notre Dame product will be free to sign elsewhere should he pass through waivers unclaimed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories