George Atkinson: Waived by Kansas City
Atkinson was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday.
Atkinson spent most of the 2017 season on the Chiefs practice squad and was later signed to a reserve/future contract in January, but it's clear he's no longer a part of the team's long-term plans. The Notre Dame product will be free to sign elsewhere should he pass through waivers unclaimed.
