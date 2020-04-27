George Campbell: Signs with Gang Green

Campbell is signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Christopher Hall of SI.com reports.

Campbell had an injury-riddled college career at Florida State before transferring to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility and scoring seven touchdowns on 19 catches for the Mountaineers. The Jets are an attractive spot for wide receiver prospects given their lack of established options on the outside, but Campbell will have his work cut out for him if he wants to stick with the team after training camp. Campbell's best chance of carving out a role in the NFL is to maximize his 6-foot-4 frame in the red zone, much like he did at West Virginia.