Holani is slated to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

According to Garafolo, Holani will get a $15,000 signing bonus and $100,000 guaranteed to go to Seattle. The Boise State product stands 5-foot-10, 208 pounds and was a five-year contributor for the Broncos, rushing for 685-3,596-26 and adding 88-777-8 as a receiver. Holani joins a depth chart that includes Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.