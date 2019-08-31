Iloka (shoulder) was released by the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Iloka finds himself a free agent after training camp for a second-straight year. He appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings last year, serving as a backup safety. He could see some interest from teams seeking a veteran safety presence or teams facing injuries to the safety position.

