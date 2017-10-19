George Johnson: Departs from Detroit
Johnson was released by the Lions on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Johnson actually played a fair amount on the Lions' defensive front, logging 81 snaps over four games. Still, the Lions opted to bring in Jacquies Smith instead, leading to Johnson's departure.
