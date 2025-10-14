The Steelers hosted Odum (elbow) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The veteran safety underwent elbow surgery in June before being released by the 49ers in July with a non-football injury designation. Odum appears to have recovered from the procedure and is looking to join a team in need of help on special teams and at safety. The Steelers are one of those teams, as Miles Killebrew is expected to be sidelined indefinitely due to a non-contact knee injury that he suffered during Pittsburgh's 23-9 win over Cleveland on Sunday.