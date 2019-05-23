Gerald McCoy: First visiting with Browns
McCoy is expected to visit with the Browns on Thursday or Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McCoy reportedly told interested teams that the Browns will be his first visit, presumably because he's most interested in signing there. Cleveland is also one of the teams that could offer him the most money considering the Browns currently sit with the fourth-most cap space in the league. The four-time All-Pro would be an interesting fit there considering how strong of a unit the Browns defensive line is at the moment, with Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi on the interior and Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon at end. Other teams listed as being interested in McCoy's services include the Panthers and Bengals, though others probably exist as well.
