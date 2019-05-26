Gerald McCoy: Visiting Baltimore next
McCoy left Cleveland without a contract and will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cleveland has a talented roster and far more cap space, while Baltimore has the better defense and a much stronger track record of organizational success. The Panthers and Bengals, among other teams, are also believed to have interest in the 31-year-old defensive tackle. Tampa Bay released McCoy to free up $13 million in cap space, but he's still one of the better interior pass rushers in the league, coming off a 2018 campaign with six sacks and 21 quarterback hits (t-15th among all players) in 14 games.
More News
-
Gerald McCoy: First visiting with Browns•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Set to be released•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent for start of OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent from voluntary workouts•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Could be cut or traded•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Likely staying in Tampa•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...