Gerald McCoy: Visiting Baltimore next

McCoy left Cleveland without a contract and will visit the Ravens on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cleveland has a talented roster and far more cap space, while Baltimore has the better defense and a much stronger track record of organizational success. The Panthers and Bengals, among other teams, are also believed to have interest in the 31-year-old defensive tackle. Tampa Bay released McCoy to free up $13 million in cap space, but he's still one of the better interior pass rushers in the league, coming off a 2018 campaign with six sacks and 21 quarterback hits (t-15th among all players) in 14 games.