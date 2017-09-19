Geremy Davis: Signs with Chargers practice squad
Davis signed with the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday.
Davis was waived by the Chargers prior to Week 2 when the team needed to sign cornerback Michael Davis to account for injuries in the secondary. Los Angeles has now elected to keep the wideout within the organization after he cleared waivers this weekend.
