Pratt was released by the Raiders on Monday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran linebacker inked a one-year deal with the Raiders this past offseason and recorded 25 total tackles and two passes defended over the team's first four games. However, he was a surprise inactive for Las Vegas' Week 5 loss to the Colts and has since been released. Pratt tallied 143 total tackles and six passes defended, including two interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2024. Now a free agent, he's expected to draw interest from teams in need of inside linebacker depth.