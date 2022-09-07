The Texans signed Doaks to their practice squad Wednesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Doaks was drafted by Miami in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent his entire rookie season on the Dolphins' practice squad. He inked a futures deal with Miami in January but was waived ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and didn't immediately get re-signed to the team's practice squad. He'll look to work his way onto Houston's active roster, which features a trio of veteran running backs behind rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce.