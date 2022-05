Prince is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Prince caught 36 passes for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign with UAB. The Jaguars have made moves for Evan Engram and Dan Arnold in the past calendar year but are still looking for a reliable option at tight end, so Prince should be able to compete for a roster spot during training camp.