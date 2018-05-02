Giants' A.J. Francis: Signs with Giants
Francis signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Michael Elsen of the Giants official website reports.
Francis has been in and out of the league since joining the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Most recently, he spent the 2017 campaign with the Redskins, where he saw his most extensive action of his career, tallying 18 tackles across six games. However, he was cut by the Redskins at the end of April, which allows the Giants to pick him up. Look for Francis to battle for a roster spot throughout training camp and the preseason.
