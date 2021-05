The Giants selected Robinson in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

The UCF product is another addition to a strong Giants' secondary that was one of the best in the league in 2020. Robinson projects as a nickel corner at the next level. He's physical for his size at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds. Robinson is old for a rookie at 23 years old but that could help him get on the field right away. He had 20 pass breakups in his final two seasons at UCF.