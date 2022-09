Robinson underwent an appendectomy and has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson played 72 snaps (57 defensive) during Week 1 and recorded five tackles and one pass defense, so his absence will be a big blow to the Giants secondary. With Robinson unavailable, Darnay Holmes, Cor'Dale Flott and Justin Layne are all candidates for increased roles against Carolina.