The Giants placed Robinson (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.
Robinson will start training camp on the PUP list for the second straight season, as he is still working his way back from a fully torn MCL and partially torn ACL suffered back in October of 2022. The 26-year-old has only played in 11 games since being drafted in the third round in 2021 and could face an uphill battle to make the Giants' final roster once healthy.
