Robinson (undisclosed) was an active participant during the Giants' fully-padded practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Robinson saw action as the Giants' No. 2 cornerback during team drills Wednesday, though he struggled to limit completions when targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones, according to Duggan. The 23-year-old totaled 26 tackles and three passes defended over nine games during his 2021 rookie campaign, but he may need to improve in coverage if he wants to surpass Rodarius Williams and Darnay Holmes for a full-time starting role this regular season.