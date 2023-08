The Giants moved Robinson (knee) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson fully tore his MCL and partially tore his ACL in October of 2022 and spent training camp on the active/PUP list. He isn't fully recovered ahead of the 2023 regular season and will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the year after moving to the reserve/PUP list.