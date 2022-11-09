Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Robinson (knee) is "doubtful" to return this season, sdf reports.
Robinson suffered a knee injury against Chicago on Oct. 2 and landed on IR two days later. While he's now eligible to return, Daboll's comments suggest that Robinson isn't close to being ready to do so. After playing 95 percent of New York's defensive snaps Week 1 against Tennessee, Robinson missed the following two games as a result of undergoing an appendectomy, and he logged only 10 snaps Week 4 before exiting with the knee injury. Fabian Moreau has moved into a starting role in his stead.