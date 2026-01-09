Carter concluded his rookie campaign with 43 tackles, including 4.0 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 17 contests.

Carter was selected third overall in last April's NFL Draft, so expectations were naturally quite high for him coming into the season. The Penn State product was credited with a half-sack in his regular-season debut but then went 11 weeks without getting back into the sacks column. Fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the final seven games of the season due to a shoulder injury, and that seemed to open things up for Carter, who tallied 3.5 sacks over New York's final five contests. Part of the reason for the surge may have been interim head coach Mike Kafka taking over and holding Carter more accountable, benching the rookie for parts of games as a consequence for tardiness and absences from team activities. If Carter is able to put those issues behind him and build upon his strong finish, he could be poised for a breakout next season.