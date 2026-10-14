Carter (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Carter likely injured his calf during the Giants' Week 5 tie with the Commanders, when he logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters before Wednesday's session that Carter was "doing well," per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, but the second-year pro's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's contest against the Saints.