Carter logged seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery Sunday during the Giants' loss versus the Commanders.

Carter compiled a career-high seven tackles in the loss while recording one of the team's two sacks of Marcus Mariota. The rookie first-round pick got off to a slow start this season but has been more productive across his last two outings, totaling 11 tackles (seven solo), including two sacks.