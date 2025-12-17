default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter logged seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery Sunday during the Giants' loss versus the Commanders.

Carter compiled a career-high seven tackles in the loss while recording one of the team's two sacks of Marcus Mariota. The rookie first-round pick got off to a slow start this season but has been more productive across his last two outings, totaling 11 tackles (seven solo), including two sacks.

More News