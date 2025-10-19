Carter (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carter popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He traveled with the team to Denver on Saturday, and how his hamstring responds to pregame warmups will determine whether he will play Sunday. Chauncey Golston (neck) has already been ruled out, so the Giants may have to turn to Victor Dimukeje (neck) -- who was activated from injured reserve Saturday -- to take on a more prominent, rotational role as an edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux if Carter is unable to play.