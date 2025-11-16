Head coach Mike Kafka told reporters after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Packers that it was his decision to hold Carter off the field for the Giants' first defensive series of the game. "It was my decision, we'll keep the rest of that in house."

Carter relayed to reporters he "made a mistake" in the week leading up to Sunday's contest but didn't provide further details, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Carter had just one solo tackle during the loss, but it's unclear whether he'll see his defensive snap count decreased moving forward. The Giants hit the road for Week 12 to take on the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 23.