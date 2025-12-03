default-cbs-image
Carter totaled four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Giants' loss to the Patriots on Monday.

Carter was benched for the first quarter after missing a team responsibility during the week, but he ended up having a productive outing once on the field. The rookie first-round pick recorded the first full sack of his career, and he'll look to build on this strong performance following the team's upcoming bye week.

